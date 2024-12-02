Romania rolls out mobile app Ghiseul.ro for paying taxes

To create an account, users will need to activate the facial recognition option. Once activated, they will be able to authenticate directly. This is how those who have an account will be able to connect to the new app. Only a photograph of the ID card and facial recognition will be needed.











More convenience in performing civic duties

Government officials also promised new features and functionalities regarding the criminal record, which is necessary for employment. Authorities say that Romanians will be able to quickly and safely pay over 350 types of public services and taxes through the Ghișeul.ro mobile application. Both those in the country and Romanians abroad will be able to pay taxes and public services through this app.

Nearly nine million taxes have been paid online in Romania in the last 10 years, but 40% of these payments were processed only in 2021. In 70% of localities in Romania, taxes are still paid at the counter.

The digitalization of Romanian state institutions is progressing slowly. Only the pandemic has accelerated the process. The number of users of the Ghiseul.ro website jumped from 500,000 in 2019 to 1.49 million in 2022, according to Romania-Insider.com.





Progressing slowly towards digitalisation

While the platform has a number of users in the big cities, there are still thousands of localities where taxes are paid as they have been for decades. Local authorities are not in a hurry to go the online route either. Despite having modern smartphones with the internet, many people also find it easier to pay at the counter. Romania is in last place in the EU when it comes to digital skills.

To combat digital illiteracy, the Ministry of Digitalisation wants to organise a caravan in rural areas to convince people to pay their taxes online.