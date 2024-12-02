Romania: price, security are top factors that influence customers to buy from shopping centres

According to the same survey convenience, free parking and a wide array of products and merchants are decisional factors which strengthen customer expectation and the eventual purchase of products.

Moreover, Romanian customers tend to favour shopping centres which provide, beside shops, entertainment facilities such as fashion events, cinemas or event celebrations as children’s birthday parties. Additionally, food shops are also sought after in shopping centres.

In terms of figures, around 3 in 10 customers aged 18 – 34 argue that entertainment facilities rank very high in their shopping centres’ selection and buying decision.

The findings revealed by the survey in question for Romania follow, approximately, the trends in other European countries, such as Turkey, Spain, Italy or Ireland.

The survey was conducted on 1000 Romanian subjects from all regions and age categories and embodies data collection from 2011 to 2013.