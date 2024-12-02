Romania plans new rules for ecommerce

Consultancy firm Deloitte will help create this regulation plan for EUR 430,000, local Profit.ro reported.

The local ecommerce sector reached EUR 2.7 billion in 2017 and will pass the EUR 3 billion mark in 2018, according to experts in this sector. In 2016, online stores had sales between EUR 1.8 and 2 billion.

The new project is call eCom. It aims to analyse the current national ecommerce legislation and come up with an action plan for the sector by 2020.

The ecommerce transactions value in Romania in 2017 went up 35% compared to 2016, according to the Association of Romanian Online Stores (ARMO).

Romania’s ecommerce grew by 38% in 2016 to EUR 2.05 billion, according to the European report on ecommerce concluded by the Global Ecommerce Association.

The report placed Romania first in Europe based on the growth rate and second in the world, after Australia.