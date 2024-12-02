Romania: online purchases surpassed EUR 1 bln in 2014

The figure is rendered only on items purchases and excludes services, bill payments, plane and show tickets, business-review.com reports citing a press release from eCommerce Prize Gala (GPeC). The Romanian online retail market doubled in size in 2014, compared to 2013, when it recorded revenues of EUR 600 million.

According to the latest census, Romania has a population of 19.7 million inhabitants of which nearly 10 million are internet users and a 49.76% internet penetration. The number of mobile connections to the internet increased from 8.2 million in 2013 to 9.6 million in June 2014, and it is believed to have surpassed the threshold of 10 million in December 2014.

The buyers are mainly from the 25- 35 age category, and 80% of them live in urban areas. In December 2014, there were approximately 5,000 online stores in Romania, but according to Romcard, only 1,173 are enrolled in the 3D secure system. The best sold online products were the electro-IT category, followed by clothing & footwear products in the fashion category.

The total value of card transactions in 2014 was EUR 337 million, acording to RomCard and mobilPay. The total number of card transactions was 9.45 million, of which 7.53 million were registered in the Romcard system and 1.92 million via Netopia mobilPay. The average value of a transaction paid by card to Romanian stores is EUR 47 while for shopping abroad Romanians pay EUR 67 per transaction on average.

