Romania: modern retail represented by 1.1% of shops

These units include hypermarkets, supermarkets and discounters, according to a research from retail tracking firm Vektor MF, cited by romania-insider.com.

The same source indicates that the expansion of neighborhood shop networks, and supermarkets will continue to impact small local entrepreneurs who live off their small neighborhood shops. Traditional retail has 86,200 units, followed by HoReCa – 34,500 units, and modern retail – 1,353 shops. However, despite having online 1.1% of the stores on the market, the 12 largest retail networks bring nearly half of the total retail turnover in the country.