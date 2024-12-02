Romania: IKEA opens up online shop

Currently, customers can buy products from the online store only by cash-on-delivery, but the company will introduce online payment methods in the near future.

Both home delivery and in-store pick up are available for customers who order products from the online shop. The latter delivery service costs EUR 11 (RON 49), irrespective of the number of items purchased. In what concerns home delivery, customers have to pay EUR 11 and an additional EUR 0.24 per kilogram.

Customers need to create an account on the online platform before purchasing items.