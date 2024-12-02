Romania: eMag hits EUR 187 million in revenue in 2013

By including the revenues from the Marketplace affiliate platform, the retailer’s revenues were of around EUR 200 million in the same year.

Stanciu has also revealed that eMag’s agenda for 2014 is to achieve a 40% turnover growth, to at least EUR 262 million.

The retailer plans to sell more product categories in 2014, such as food, sportswear, car accessories and fashion items. It currently sells IT&C products, books, cosmetics, toys and insurance, becoming a nation-wide coverage company.

Presently, the company aims at investing about EUR 11.5 million, which is double as compared to 2013. Out of the total amount, EUR 3 million will be allocated for technology, EUR 2.5 million for logistics, and an additional EUR 4.5 million budget will be dedicated to international expansion. An extra EUR 1 million will be invested in the eMag personnel.

eMag is also active in Bulgaria and Hungary. The retailer is controlled by Naspers, which took over the controlling stake in October 2012, for a reported USD 80 million.