Romania: ecommerce expected to reach EUR 2.8 bln

Romania’s ecommerce grew by 38% in 2016 to EUR 2.05 billion, according to the European report on ecommerce concluded by the Global Ecommerce Association.

The report placed Romania first in Europe based on the growth rate and second in the world, after Australia.

The local ecommerce market could grow to EUR 5 billion by 2020, according to ARMO.

The economy’s digitization rate in Romania, in terms of public services and the level of digital competences, is the lowest among the EU member states, according to the Digital Economy and Society Index, calculated by the European Commission.

In February 2015, Romania adopted the National Strategy on the Digital Agenda for Romania 2020, aimed at improving the infrastructure and digital services in the country.