Romania: 1 in 10 online payments are made via mobile devices

According to NETOPIA mobilPay, a Romanian provider of mobile phone micropayments and online payment processors, the number of online payments via mobile devices will double in 2014, to more than 1 million transactions, once more online retailers will invest in developing mobile versions of their websites.

The findings also indicate that in 2013, the volume of the local online payments market was up to 7 million transactions, more than 400.000 made from mobile devices, the level being calculated at a medium annual rate of 6%. Regarding the share of online payments made from mobile devices, almost 60% were finalised from a smartphone, and 40% from tablets.

NETOPIA has launched, in partnership with MasterCard Romania, mobilPay MasterCard Mobile, a mobile payment application. Since the launch, the transactions made through the mobile application are doubling every 3 months, 50% of users making at last one transaction every week.

Regarding the type of transactions made through mobilPay MasterCard Mobile, the largest share is owned by the QR codes scanning payments, that in October-December 2013 tripled in volume versus the same time period last year, followed by invoice payments, which saw a 2.5 times increase in the same period of time.