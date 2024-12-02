Rogers, Telus, Bell to provide updated Suretap mobile payments app

Telus, BCE and Rogers Communications are debuting an updated version of the Suretap app. Wireless customers using the app on Android or BlackBerry phones will be able to pay at any retailer with a contactless payment terminal.

When Suretap was first released in 2014, it was a closed wallet with limited application. It could have been used to pay for everyday purchases where contactless payments were accepted on select devices connected only to the wireless network of Rogers Communications. Only two credit cards from issuer Rogers Bank and gift cards to a handful of retailers could have been installed on the digital application and used in stores.

This updated launch broadens the carrier support for Suretap to five, adding both the main and flanker brands of BCE and Telus, including Bell, Virgin, Telus and Koodo. Financial institution CIBC, which also has its own mobile payments app, will provide Suretap users with access to its credit card portfolio and more retailers such as Forever 21 and Groupon have signed on as well, bringing the total to 38 credit cards and 30 gift cards.