Rogers launches suretap wallet for m-payments

suretap wallet enables its customers to store payment cards on their smartphone and make purchases by holding it up to contactless payment terminals.

Customers can add multiple cards to their suretap wallet including a Rogers Prepaid MasterCard that can be topped up with funds for mobile payments.

They can also add Canadian retailers including Swiss Chalet, Milestones Grill and Bar, Montana’s Cookhouse, Harvey’s, Kelsey’s, Indigo, Earls Restaurants, Ardene, and Spafinder Wellness 365. The suretap wallet application is set to offer more retailer gift cards, as well as store loyalty cards, coupons and ID cards.

Using Rogers’ suretap wallet application, customers can add funds to their prepaid card, check account balances, view transaction history and use location-based features to find retailers nearby that accept contactless payments.

Rogers said the app is available for download on select Android and BlackBerry 10 smartphones that include near-field-communications functionalities.

There will be no additional or new fees to merchants and retailers for accepting mobile payments with the suretap wallet.