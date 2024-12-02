RocketFuel and Ripple augment global payments

Products that utilise Ripple Payments include ‘RocketFuel Pay-In Commerce’, which allows merchants to accept payments in crypto and ACH in store and online, ‘RocketFuel Mass Pay-Out’ that allows merchants to pay large number customers and partners globally in either crypto or via bank transfer, and ‘RocketFuel Cross border B2B’ that allows companies to send large amounts cross border using blockchain and stablecoin technologies.











Officials from RocketFuel said that existing rails and technologies used to transfer money cross borders are based on old, outdated technologies and processes and are becoming increasingly problematic for businesses. Modern blockchain and crypto currency technologies provide new ways to dramatically improve this. By leveraging the power of Ripple's cutting-edge payment solutions, they can revolutionise the way businesses transact by creating better, faster, and cheaper payment experiences for their merchants and partners worldwide.

Also commenting on this collaboration, Ripple’s representatives said that through partners like RocketFuel, they empower businesses globally by providing efficient and cost-effective payment solutions through the power of crypto and blockchain. Together, they are revolutionising the way that value is exchanged around the world.





Previous news from RocketFuel

In September 2023, RocketFuel has teamed up with AvecPay, an ecommerce and payment solution provider, to introduce cryptocurrency payments in Latin America.

RocketFuel's payment solution utilises blockchain technology to address market volatility issues. By using stablecoins, cryptocurrencies can be converted into fiat currencies, allowing merchants to conduct transactions without concerns about crypto value fluctuations.

In addition to adopting RocketFuel's crypto payment solution, AvecPay planned to launch an online marketplace. This platform will enable merchants from anywhere to showcase their products and receive payments in cryptocurrency.





What does RocketFuel do?

Companies around the world use RocketFuel’s integrated payment suite to send and receive payments in crypto or FIAT currencies, transfer large amounts cross border using Bockchain, and stablecoins, and more.

RocketFuel Commerce Pay-in allows merchants to accept payments online or in store with a simple, easy-to-use, one-click checkout process to make payments with bank transfers, Bitcoin, and 160+ cryptocurrencies.

RocketFuel Mass Pay-out allows businesses to easily distribute funds to customers or partners, streamlining processes and increasing efficiency. For businesses involved in cross-border transactions, RocketFuel’s B2B cross-border crypto payment solution offers a secure and cost-effective way to send and receive payments internationally.