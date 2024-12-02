Rocket Internets Foodpanda expands in Southeast Europe

Foodpanda has acquired Donesi.com, a food delivery service active in Serbia, Montenegro and Bosnia and Herzegovina, along with Pauza.hr in Croatia and NetPincer in Hungary. It plans to continue to operate under these local brands. NetPincer was founded in 1999, Donesi in 2006 and Pauza started in 2008. Terms of the deals were not disclosed.

Foodpanda offers a variety of food from different cuisines and restaurants and allows the user to pick and order their food on the basis of several other user ratings. The service has enabled people to order from nearby locations and created new avenues for new businesses to expand and advertise their business. Foodpanda gains minimal revenue from a purchase through a small commission percentage. The company is already active across Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Africa and Latin America.