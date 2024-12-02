Rocket Internet to launch another 10 start-ups in 2015

The company has also revealed plans to collaborate more closely with Facebook on advertising. Rocket Internet claims its 12 most successful companies saw average growth in gross merchandise volume -- a measure of sales made through online marketplaces -- of 104% in the six months to 30 June 2014. It also announced a global agreement with Facebook, which will involve the US company helping Rocket with advertising strategy and automation of ads and giving it access to tests of new advertising features.

Rocket companies operate in more than 100 countries, with a focus on emerging markets.In September 2014, Rocket Internet revealed plans to build a global ecommerce company by merging 5 of its existing regional retailers.

