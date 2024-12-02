Rocket Internet plans to list the shares in two companies

Shares of its holdings in the two companies will be listed by 2016, ecommercefacts.com reports. This is the next step of the start-up investor in taking over the ecommerce world. Rocket Internet views itself as the creator of an ecommerce operating empire, while investors mainly see it as a path for future stock market listings of everything from online fashion to home furnishings to personal finance firms.

The two groups contain firms from different countries and are spread over a broad spectrum. The Global Online Takeaway Group, that has been set-up in February, 2015, is constituted of the German Delivery Hero and its opponent FoodPanda. The companies are present on 64 markets and have 140 thousand restaurants.

In Delivery Hero Rocket Internet holds 40% of the shares and the latter is planning its own IPO in 2016 that is meant to take place abroad. The Global Fashion Group include five start-ups that are in the hands of Rocket Internet and the holding of luxury fashion Kinnevik. The start-ups are from South-America (Dafiti), Indi (Jabong), Rusland (Lamoda), the Middle-East (Namshi) and Asia (Zalora).