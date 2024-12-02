Rocket Internet merges Lamido with Lazada

Lazada Group CEO Maximilian Bittner said that Lamido will merge with Rocket’s larger ecommerce entity Lazada, as there were growing overlaps in business, dealstreetasia.com reports. Bittner added that the merger will include all markets that Lamido and Lazada serve together, including Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam. Lamido employees will also be integrated into Lazada.

Lazada is a business-to-consumer ecommerce marketplace in all of Southeast Asia. In countries like Indonesia, Lamido competes with Tokopedia and BukaLapak. Lamido has 2,500 active merchants registered on its marketplace to-date, who will be transferred over to Lazada.