Rocket Internet invests USD 717 mln in Hello Fresh, Delivery Hero

The larger part of the investment, USD 568 million, was addressed to Delivery Hero ecommerce startup which facilitates delivery from local restaurants, e-commercefacts.com reports. Rocket now owns 30% of the company. The remaining USD 149 million were invested into Hello Fresh, which delivers meal kits and recipes to subscribers.

Rocket now has a 52% of its early bet back in 2011 when Hello Fresh was created. Rocket has created a new business unit called the Global Online Takeaway Group where it has placed Delivery Hero Foodpanda, and has recently acquired Spanish la Nevera Roja and Italian Pizzabo.

Combined, the new food-delivery business unit will cover 64 countries and 140,000 restaurants, according to Rocket chief executive Oliver Samwer.