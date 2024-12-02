Robocoin expands its ATM network around the world

The company will also expand its global presence by delivering ATMs to Israel, Ireland, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Japan, Australia, the UK and Italy.

Robocoin’s first US-based ATM was installed in Austin in 2014. The company also added Hong Kong and Taiwan to its footprint in January 2014. Its first ever ATM was installed in Vancouver in October 2013.

Robocoin’s ATMs allow for cash-to-crypto-currency conversions or vice versa, thus allowing users to both buy and sell Bitcoins. Robocoin offers a “generate wallet” feature to facilitate Bitcoin novices’ transactions into the crypto-currency world.

