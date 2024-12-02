Robocoin deploys Bitcoin ATM in China

Chinese consumers can now buy and sell bitcoin for CNY at Beijing’s Satoshi Plaza. The acceptance of CNY marks the 13th currency used to date in a Robocoin bitcoin ATM.

Despite the successful launch in China, Robocoin faced a series of hurdles related to launching units in other Asian countries. Taiwanese regulators, for example, blocked the installation of Robocoin ATMs in January 2014. Back then, government officials indicated that the installation of Bitcoin ATMs would require approval from the country’s Financial Supervisory Commission. Presently, one Lamassu ATM machine is reportedly operational.

Lamassu Bitcoin ATM manufacturer launched a proper machine in China earlier and is now operated by BTC China in Shanghai.

In recent news, Robocoin revealed plans to expand its global presence by delivering ATMs to Israel, Ireland, Singapore, the Czech Republic, Japan, Australia, the UK and Italy.