Robocoin 2.0 integrates bank-related, hardware upgrades

Via the new release, Robocoin is now offering its customers online accounts for merchants, brokers and general customers. The accounts provide customers with access to the company’s machines in all of the 13 countries it currently covers.

Robocoin accounts also feature integral Bitcoin wallets, removing the need to use wallet QR codes or addresses when depositing or withdrawing. The new updates have also built-in “off-block chain” which enables instant money transfers.

The company’s ATMs accept and dispense 12 national currencies worldwide and can now be used to send money to anyone using only their phone number or email address, even if they haven’t signed up for a Robocoin account. Recipients visit the local ‘branch’ to pick up their cash.

Robocoin ATMs can now process instant money transfers and the recent upgrades have turned ATM manufacturing cheaper, from USD 20,000 to USD 15,000.

The company’s USD 20,000 base model, the Robocoin Recycler, can accept two bills per second and can dispense at a rate of 1.6 notes per second. In addition, it can hold up to 1,900 notes, the company said.

However, the Robocoin Recycler Max (USD 35,000) provides a 100-note batch acceptor and can accept and dispense at a market rate of 8 bills per second. It can hold 8,300 notes and recycles 6,000 with 3 different denominations.

Robocoin ATMs employ biometric authentication technology, as well as phone and PIN authentication and comply with anti-money laundering and know-your-customer regulations.