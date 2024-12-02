Robo adviser Fountain receives full FCA authorisation

Company officials have stated that it takes a holistic approach to investing revolving around clients’ values, goals, and investment objectives, aiming to bring a high level of personalisation through an automated digital service.

Founded in 2017, Fountain’s investors include Charlotte Street Capital alongside a number of angels working in large banks– acting in a private capacity – from Goldman Sachs, Société Générale, Citigroup and Deutsche Bank.

Fountain founders declared that the firm will now allow its first real customers - all team members - to join as part of its first wave of onboarding. Afterwards, it will start onboarding members from its waitlist.