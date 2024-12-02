Robinhood adds support for Ethereum Classic crypto trading

According to a company’s blog post, the option went live on its Robinhood Crypto app, and currently, only those in the 19 US states with access to the service can trade ETC. Users can also trade in Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, Litecoin and Dogecoin, as well as track market data for 10 other cryptocurrencies.

At the beginning of August, Coinbase also announced that it had begun “final testing” for the cryptocurrency, and would begin accepting transfers in ETC on August 7. However, the new option will be opened up initially to users of Coinbase Pro and Coinbase Prime, and no customers will be able to trade in ETC immediately.

Moreover, while Coinbase Prime and Coinbase Pro customers who held Ethereum prior to the 2016 fork will receive a credit for Ethereum classic, retail customers will not, as Ethereum was not supported until after the fork, the exchange said.

Coinbase first announced it was adding Ethereum classic in June 2018, saying the selection was consistent with its Digital Asset Framework.