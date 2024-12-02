Robbie.AI joins SureID for US first nationwide biometrics gathering system

Future expansion of this innovative technology could include a variety of use cases, including multiple biometric authentication levels.

Robbie.AI is a company that uses AI technology to provide facial recognition (identity) and emotion prediction (behaviour) in natural settings and real time. The company recognizes the six basic emotions as well as non-basic feelings such as satisfaction, boredom, and engagement, automating data collection and analysis of customers in physical locations. Headquartered at the University of Massachusetts Boston, the tech startup was founded in 2017 after long doctoral research in the European Union.

SureID is specialized in biometrics and fingerprint recognition. The research is focused around further expansion of SureID’s network of fingerprinting kiosks: the company currently delivers a nationwide network for fingerprint enrolments at scale. The biometrics company hopes to use this innovation to respond to customer issues immediately, alert people of fraud in real time, and potentially provide instant authentication to vehicles, IoT devices and smart homes.