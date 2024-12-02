ROAM teams up with Thatcher Technology Group

Under the agreement, ROAM has selected Thatcher Technology Group’s platform as the basis for its mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) offering for direct selling organizations.

The mPOS solution leverages ROAM’s functionalities such as Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling software interaction, fully PCI compliant payment gateway and mobile payment engine. This is set to enable Thatcher’s customers to accept debit and credit card payments, while enhancing customer buying experience.

Leveraging ROAM’s white labeling functionalities, the mPOS solution is set to provide direct selling clients custom-branded or Thatcher-branded card readers provided by ROAM.

In recent news, ROAM Data has extended its mPOS solutions to include chip & PIN acceptance with the RP750x mobile card reader.