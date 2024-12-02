ROAM teams up with EVO for mPOS solution

Through this partnership, EVO will provide its US customer base of over 300,000 merchants with ROAMs mPOS solutions, including the G5X mobile card reader and ROAMpay X4 mPOS application.

The solution is now available to all of EVOs US customers, with plans to expand into the companys global offerings.

In recent news, ROAM has entered an agreement with Thatcher Technology Group, a direct selling provider.