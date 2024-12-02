ROAM launches ROAMmcm 5 m-commerce platform

ROAMmcm 5 is an enterprise-ready mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solution and an EMV-ready solution that enables businesses to deploy and centrally manage global mPOS environments.

ROAM Data is a provider of encrypted mobile card readers that supplies services for a number of retailers, acquirers and PSPs, including companies such as iPayment, Groupon, Vantiv, Intuit, North American Bankcard, Sage Payments, NPC and Total Merchant Services. ROAM also provides a mobile card acceptance service from peripheral to app to provisioning and support portal that can be white labeled for its partners. It also has a set of tools for developers to build POS apps and mobile checkout apps of their own.

In recent news, ROAM Data has launched G5X, a magnetic stripe mobile card reader which is Visa Ready certified.