ROAM joins forces with Leapfactor

Leapfactor’s cloud-based mobile platform and business apps transform the way businesses engage with their sales force, employees, partners and customers. The company is set to leverage ROAM’s APIs for payment integration within its applications and white label ROAM’s mobile card readers. ROAM’s technology is set to enable Leapfactor to customize its business applications for specific use cases and business needs, creating enhanced mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) solutions for the direct selling, pharma/beauty, retail and financial services industries.

In recent news, ROAM has teamed up with EVO Payments International (EVO), a payment service provider operating in the US, Canada and Europe, to extend Roams offerings to include mobile point of sale (mPOS) solutions.