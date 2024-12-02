RoadSync adds direct billing, ACH payment options to its platform

RoadSync was created to allow warehouses, freight handlers, trucking companies, heavy truck repair, and maintenance shops and others to digitally invoice and accept payments.

With direct billing, customers can track payments and charges over time, bundle these into invoices, and bill on a weekly or monthly basis. On the other hand, ACH payments gives customers the ability to choose automatic recurring payments and pay straight from the bank. Payments with RoadSync can be made with credit card, debit card, check or ACH.

RoadSync has also introduced Express Deposit, a feature that allows customers to cash out minutes after their transaction is completed, instead of waiting for days.