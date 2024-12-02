Riyad Bank, Gemalto roll out contactless payment wristband in Saudi Arabia

The wristbands are fitted with Gemalto’s Contactless MiniTag and linked to the user’s existing debit, credit account or prepaid accounts, enabling them to make “tap and go” payments.

In addition, The Saudi Arabia-based bank has launched Gemalto’s contactless sticker that can be fixed to the back of any mobile phone to turn it into a contactless payment device.

Earlier in March 2018, Gemalto had announced that it started supplying Empresa Interbaricária de Serviços (EMIS) with the PURE payment solution to help the bank migrate to the EMV Chip and PIN standard.