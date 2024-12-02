Rivetz to integrate Sentinel Protocol threat intelligence platform

Sentinel Protocol’s blockchain-based threat intelligence platform aims to defend users against hacks, scams and fraud using crowdsourced threat data collected from sources including cryptocurrency exchanges, wallets, payment services, along with IT and security companies.

The integration will help develop more complex cybersecurity policies within the Rivetz Network and will focus on creating synergies with regards to the two companies’ blockchain-based cybersecurity ecosystems.

Rivetz has developed an ecosystem of security products and services powered by the Rivet (RvT) token, an ERC20 token used for the delivery of automated device-to-device payment for the consumption of cybersecurity services, as well as the delivery of software and service licenses.

Some of the tools and services available in the Rivetz ecosystem include Chadder, a secure chat application using the Rivetz Network as an optional security addition, Authenticator, a two- factor authentication using a device’s trusted hardware, and Confirm, a service that integrates with an app or service to securely notify users of actions they must verify.