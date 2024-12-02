Rivetz integrates Trustonic APIs to secure blockchain-based applications

The use of Trustonic’s APIs means that developers using the Rivetz platform will automatically have access to the decentralized cybersecurity protections and controls required when developing blockchain, IoT and cloud applications for high-risk markets such as financial services, legal and healthcare.

The Rivetz Authenticator uses the Trustonic TEE to provide advanced security capabilities such as storing and creating two-factor codes in a devices hardware, which provides greater levels of security than software protection alone. Along with an encrypted backup and restore feature, this provides the user with a safer alternative to SMS and other software-only two-factor authentication methods.

Steven Sprague, CEO and Founder, Rivetz says that by combining the hardware-backed identity and authentication supplied by the TEE with immutable attestation provided by blockchain technology, the developers of blockchain-based apps and services can prove the data recorded on the blockchain was from a known device in a known condition. This enables a new model for decentralized cybersecurity.