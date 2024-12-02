Rivetz, AnyLog team up for IoT data protection

As such, through its globally distributed peer-to-peer (P2P) network, blockchain, platform and parallelism, AnyLog – a decentralised internet-of-things (IoT) data management platform – provides its solution to collect, store and query IoT data. By integrating Rivetzs hardware security, the goal is to protect the delivery of data from IoT devices on the AnyLog network.

Data owners are allowed to manage their data in real-time and avoid the costs associated with building and maintaining their own databases and software platforms. Also, the AnyLog Network enable companies who own IoT data to monetise that data in exchange for rewards.

On the other hand, decentralised, embedded security company Rivetz offers its security solutions, which are hinged upon access to the Trusted Execution Environment. TEE is an isolated, measured computer environment separated from the operating system. By allowing digital transactions through the TEE, users private keys cannot be altered or stolen if the operating system were tampered with or infected by malware.