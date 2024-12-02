RiverPay facilitates Alipay and WeChat Pay at Brooks Brothers store

This move to partner with America’s oldest clothier accelerates RiverPay’s move into the North American luxury fashion sector. RiverPay’s secure in-store payments devices supporting Alipay and WeChat Pay QR codes scanning function were quickly integrated into Brooks Brothers’ existing cashier systems at more than a dozen high-traffic stores, further boosting Brooks Brothers’ ability to capture the lucrative Chinese outbound tourism market.

The pilot program prior to full rollout was designed for maximum impact at stores and premium outlets where Brooks Brothers generally sees the highest traffic amongst Chinese consumers, including New York City, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Seattle, Boston, Las Vegas, Hawaii and Vancouver, British Columbia.

RiverPay connects Chinese consumers with overseas merchants. As an authorized payment service provider of Alipay and WeChat Pay, RiverPay offers technology solutions and settlement services to allow Chinese consumers to pay in CNY and merchants to receive USD, CAD, GBP, EUR and more.