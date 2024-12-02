River Island partners with Klarna

At River Island, shoppers can now split the total cost of their online purchase into 3 equal monthly instalments with Klarna — completely interest and fee free.

With Pay in 3, payments are scheduled automatically, with the first payment made at the point of purchase via either a debit or credit card, with the final two payments being taken 30 and 60 days after purchase. With Pay in 3 there are no interest or charges.

Whether shoppers are searching for statement clothing or accessories across women’s, men’s and kidswear, they will now have more flexibility to pay through Klarna.

Klarna, the global disruptor of payments and banking, and provider of retail services, was founded in Sweden in 2005.








