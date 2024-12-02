RiskIQ launches JavaScript threats solution for ecommerce

The solution aims to protect organisations’ high-traffic payment pages from JavaScript attacks. The module is part of a comprehensive platform for reducing threats to organisations’ internet attack surfaces.

The 2019 Verizon Data Breach Investigations Report revealed the prevalence of JavaScript attacks, according to the official press release. The report highlighted that malicious code designed to capture data entered into web forms is the primary attack pattern for breaches in the Retail, Professional Services, Finance, and Manufacturing industries.

JavaScript Threats leverages RiskIQ’s proprietary global discovery infrastructure to build dynamic inventories of organisations’ websites, including critical ecommerce assets with their own and third-party JavaScript. It then monitors the web assets and JS resources, creating alerts for malicious and suspicious changes so organisations can detect JavaScript attacks.