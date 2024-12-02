Riskified's fraud prevention is added to CellPoint Digital's platform

Riskified’s fraud prevention and detection can now be easily accessed through CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform. The partnership enables both companies to increase the value created for their joint customers by optimising their fraud detection capabilities and enabling the utilisation of multiple payment providers.











Safeguarding transactions with advanced fraud management

Riskified’s ecommerce fraud management platform is a dynamic system designed to protect online retailers from fraudulent transactions. Built for accuracy at scale, it utilises advanced AI and machine learning algorithms to analyse and verify the legitimacy of each transaction, ensuring secure and hassle-free online shopping experiences for valid customers while minimising the risk of fraud for travel merchants. Additionally, travel merchants who leverage Riskified’s Chargeback Guarantee solution will not bear the cost of fraud chargebacks, if Riskified approves a fraudulent transaction.

Combined with CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform, airlines and enterprise travel merchants can enjoy cutting-edge fraud protection, higher transaction approval rates, instant decision-making capabilities, and complete chargeback protection, enhancing the overall security and efficiency of the payment process.

Officials from CellPoint Digital said their partnership with Riskified represents a step forward in the world of online payments. Together, these platforms enable airlines and other travel merchants to optimise their payment process while safeguarding against fraud risks, setting a new standard for secure and efficient ecommerce transactions.





Smart transaction routing and seamless fraud prevention

Through the power of their integrated solutions, CellPoint Digital and Riskified can provide airlines and other travel merchants with a formidable defence against ever-evolving fraud threats. CellPoint Digital’s Payment Orchestration platform, which easily accommodates multiple PSPs and acquirers, routes transactions intelligently to boost acceptance and can integrate multiple payment methods. This is complemented by Riskified’s advanced AI and machine learning platform, which accurately detects fraud in real-time by harnessing data across a vast global merchant network that encompasses more than 2.5 billion historical transactions.

Commenting on this collaboration, Risikified’s representatives said that businesses should never have to choose between preventing fraud and providing a cohesive customer experience. Their partnership with CellPoint Digital enables airlines and travel merchants to avoid this dilemma while simultaneously streamlining their operations, increasing their revenue, and creating a secure shopping environment.





What does CellPoint Digital do?

CellPoint Digital is a payment orchestration fintech. The company’s main solution is a Payment Orchestration Platform that optimises digital payment transactions, from cards or alternative payment methods, and accelerates the deployment of new payment options. Merchants can easily scale their own payment ecosystem across the world, unify the customer payment experience across their website, mobile apps, and other channels, optimise the routing of each transaction, increase conversion rates, and minimise payment costs.





More information about Riskified

Riskified empowers businesses to grow ecommerce revenues and profit by mitigating risk. Merchant brands partner with Riskified for guaranteed protection against chargebacks, to fight fraud and policy abuse at scale, and to improve customer retention.

Developed and managed by one of the largest teams of ecommerce risk analysts, data scientists, and researchers, Riskified’s AI-powered fraud and risk intelligence platform analyses the individual behind each interaction to provide real-time decisions and robust identity-based insights.

