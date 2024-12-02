Risk protection company Digital Shadows gets USD 10 mln from NAB

NAB is an existing customer of the company, and made the investment through its NAB Ventures arm. Existing investors, including Octopus Ventures, made further contributions to boost their shareholding in the company. The funding will be used to scale the company’s SearchLight managed service and to expand Digital Shadows’ team in the Asia Pacific region, to provide local threat intelligence expertise and 24/7 support.

SearchLight users register their document marking systems, email headers, and intellectual property, which are continually searched for on the open, deep, and dark web. The service also detects domain impersonation, malicious mobile applications and spoof social media profiles as well as monitoring for exploited vulnerabilities on your infrastructure, weak or expiring certificates, open ports, and misconfigured file sharing protocols.

Currently, the service has hundreds of users, but the company hopes to take into the thousands, according to CIO magazine.