RiseUp customers can now leverage data and turn insights into action by utilising Yapily’s Single Payments and Sweeping Variable Recurring Payments (VRPs) technology. They will have the ability to instantly move money where it benefits them most based on RiseUp’s AI recommendations.











Combining data and payments

RiseUp leverages Open Banking and AI to help financial institutions deploy deposit and lending conversion strategies instantly. By providing a simple-to-use data link, banks, investment and savings platforms can share personalised, actionable insights with their customers, to improve their financial wellbeing and enhance revenue across deposits, AUM and loan performance.

RiseUp’s use of Yapily’s payment infrastructure aims to bridge the gap between data and payments, offering financial institutions and their customers a tool to achieve their financial goals.

RiseUp claims that customer data is an important element of the AI economy, and leveraging it is a way for financial institutions to reach growth. However, many companies struggle to take meaningful action from the data available and create value for their customers. To tackle this challenge, the company partnered with Yappily to create a better ecosystem and enable its customers to leverage this new tech to help their customers put idle money to work.

Yappily notes that institutions need smarter and faster ways to act on the data already available. By combining its Open Banking and VRP capabilities with RiseUp’s insights, the partnership will help customers save money and improve their finances.





Latest updates from Yappily

In Q1 2025, Yappily partnered with Allicia Bank to offer improved account top-ups for SMEs, and with Adyen to optimise Open Banking offerings.

Both companies integrated Yapily’s Open Banking infrastructure and extensive business account coverage. Allicia Bank utilised it to optimise the way SMEs manage their funds, while Adyen partnered with the company to simplify onboarding and improve account verification.