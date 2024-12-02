Ripple to launch blockchain and digital assets initiative

The initiative will focus on companies that use the digital asset XRP and the XRP Ledger. As a result, every entrepreneur will use the digital asset XRP and the XRP Ledger, the open-sourced, decentralized technology behind XRP, to solve their customers’ problems in a transformative way.

Moreover, the characteristics of XRP and the XRP Ledger could make it a good choice for entrepreneurs looking to solve problems across identity, trade finance, gaming and virtual goods, provenance, real estate, insurance, digital media and many other industries. Xpring’s entrepreneurs and companies will leverage XRP for use cases like these, among others.