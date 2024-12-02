Ripple takes its University Blockchain Research Initiative to Japan

The aim of UBRI is to further academic research into blockchain technology. Ripple is hoping to equip the developers and computer scientists of tomorrow with the necessary knowledge to support its vision of a future digital economy. With the inclusion of Kyoto University and the University of Tokyo, the initiative is now 33 strong.

So far, the Graduate School of Advanced Integrated Studies in Human Survivability at Kyoto University has held workshops as well as fund-raised for research projects exploring blockchain’s application in addressing various global issues. Specific topics studied include how blockchain could overhaul current remittance services, digital identity management systems for refugees, and supply chain management.

Meanwhile, the University of Tokyo’s Department of Economics will host public seminars focusing on blockchain and settlement, along with various professor-organised research projects. These will focus on the evolving financial system and regulatory approaches to it.