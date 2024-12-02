Ripple, RationalFX collaborate to improve cross border payments

The regulated foreign exchange RaitonalFX has recently announced that it will be working with Ripple. The goal is to enable RationalFX’s 180,000- strong customer based and make cross border transactions. The information was released by the firm a few hours ago.

RationalFX UK explained that they are working with Ripple to improve and make money transfer easier to other countries. The company has also stated that they are not using the recently released xRapid product. Indeed, they mentioned that they are using xCurrent for their services. They have also confirmed that they are not planning to use xRapid in the foreseeable future.

The xRapid solution enables companies to source liquidity on-demand. This allows users to reduce the number of funds paid to process an international cross-border transaction or payment. RationalFX has also explained that they are using Ripple’s services because they are able to reduce operational costs.