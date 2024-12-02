Ripple, NEM, Fetch.AI, EMURGO/Cardano purchase EU blockchain association

The members of the new blockchain lobbying group are Ripple, NEM, Fetch.AI, EMURGO/Cardano, and they will be looking at helping Europe create a smart regulation to shape the global agenda on the blockchain. Their goals are to foster the understanding within EU and member state institutions on the potential of the distributed ledger (DLT) and blockchain technology, as well as to ensure that the proposed regulation promotes and boosts innovation in Europe.

On November 2018, the association hosted the Blockchain for Europe Summit, where aspects including governance, healthcare, and trade were discussed along with how the distributed ledger technology could be integrated into them.

Moreover, the regulatory framework has been fragmented all across Europe, but earlier this year, the European Union mentioned it would hold an informal meeting and possibly tighten regulations on fears that cryptocurrency could be used for terrorist financing and tax evasion purposes.