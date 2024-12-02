Ripple is listed on cryptocurrency exchange BTCEXA

As such, the cryptocurrency has been paired with ADA and Stellar Lumens in order to form the ADA/XRP and XLM/XRP pairs.

BTXEXA features a sizeable cryptocurrency portfolio with a range of trading pairs, and a user-friendly system by top-notch cryptocurrency exchange standards. Also, the exchange has a cutting edge security mechanism, which means that 98% of all available funds are secured through cold storage, and hence keeping them beyond the reach of professional hackers.

According to coin market cap, Ripple currently stands at USD 0.383876, which represents a 11.9% decline in value over the past 24 hours. The 24 hour volume is set at USD 1.3 billion, while the market cap stands at USD 15.6 billion.