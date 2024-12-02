Ripple donates USD 50 mln to 17 unis to speed up cryptocurrency adoption

The company states that they will not donate USD 50 million in Ripple, but that the donations will be made in US dollars.

The universities that have been selected for the partnership are located in different countries across the globe and include universities in Canada, UK, the Netherlands, and Brazil.

Ripple states that education is the traditional backbone of innovation and universities are responsible for training the workforce of the future. Therefore, it is an excellent choice to work closely with universities when trying to speed up the global adoption of blockchain.

With this new partnership, Ripple is showing the world how confident the company is in regards to the future of blockchain. In March 2018, the company already donated USD 29 million of its XRP cryptocurrency to public schools across all 50 states in the US.