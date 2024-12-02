Rimilia, ACCEE to drive financial automation in Central and Eastern Europe

The new partnership will help to drive adoption of artificial intelligence technology in accounts receivable in Central and Eastern Europe. The new relationship will also support the efforts of the ACCEE to ensure that Credit Management is recognized as a contributor to the profitability of every organization.

Rimilia provides finance automation solutions that enable customers to get paid on time and control their cashflow and cash collection in real-time. The company’s software solutions use machine learning and artificial intelligence to predict customer payment behaviour and match and reconcile payments, removing the uncertainty of cash collection.

This partnership comes off the back of record growth for Rimilia in 2018, as it expands in the US and international markets with a two-fold increase in average new customer Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR), and record customer acquisitions, including ITV, ASSA ABLOY, Grafton Group and Valeo Foods.