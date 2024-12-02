Rikslunchen Pass to integrate with SEQR mobile wallet

The agreement applies initially to the Swedish market, with the mutual goal of integrating SEQR on Sodexo’s international markets in phase two.

SEQR is a mobile payment solution on the Swedish market that allows consumers to pay in stores and online. In addition to making payments, users can transfer money (P2P), save receipts digitally, connect loyalty programs, pay for parking and redeem offers through digital coupons.

In recent news, EuroGsm, partner of Orange Romania, has signed an agreement with Seamless Romania to implement SEQR.