RideLinQ, Way2ride partnership enables m-payments on all NYC taxis

Following the partnership, passengers are set to be able to use either app to pay cab fares using their smartphones in any one of the nearly 20,000 yellow and green taxis in New York City.

Previously, the functionality of each app was limited only to taxis with one of the two payment technology systems. Passengers could only use RideLinQ in taxis equipped with Creative Mobile Technologies’ in-vehicle payment technology while Way2ride could only be used in taxis equipped with VeriFone’s in-vehicle payment technology. With this collaboration, the functionality of both RideLinQ and Way2ride has become universal and each app will now work in any New York City taxi.

The cross-functionality of RideLinQ and Way2Ride is also going national. CMT and US-based electronic payment services provider VeriFone provide taxi payment solutions in thousands of taxis across the US and plan to implement universal functionality for both apps in cities across the country.

In recent news, VeriFone Systems has revealed plans to expand its taxi and media services to Istanbul and throughout Mexico’s Mayan Riviera.