Ria Money Transfer expands network via partnership with Instant Cash

Under the terms of the partnership, beneficiaries in India are able to receive funds transferred via Ria at any of India Posts 17,000 locations across the country.

Instant Cash provides money transfer services via approximately 80,000 locations in 60 countries.

Ria is a subsidiary of Euronet Worldwide, a provider that processes secure electronic financial transactions. Through three business segments, including Electronic Financial Transactions (EFT), epay Prepaid Products and Ria Money Transfer, Euronet provides a portfolio of electronic payment alternatives to customers in approximately 155 countries. In addition to consumer-to-consumer and account-to-account money transfer, Euronets product portfolio includes ATM services, point-of-sale processing, card outsourcing services, prepaid mobile airtime and other prepaid content and mobile operator solutions.