Ria Money Transfer (Ria) and Xe, both divisions of Euronet (NASDAQ: EEFT), have announced a partnership with Google to optimise cross-border money transfer accessibility.

The firms will collaborate to improve Google users' ability to find and perform cross-border money transfers using Ria or Xe’s services.

According to the companies’ officials, Ria and Xe already support 3.2 billion mobile wallet accounts, 4 billion bank accounts, 4 billion Visa cards, and 624.000 locations across 200 countries. This strategic partnership between Ria, Xe, and Google aims to optimise access to cross-border payments for a broader global audience, enabling Google users to discover and transact digitally.

Initially, the partnership will focus on offering secure and optimal bank deposit transactions, providing customers with a reliable option to send money directly to bank accounts worldwide.

Addressing the remittance market’s growth

According to the statistics, the total revenue for the digital remittance market was forecasted at USD 23.4 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow rapidly at a CAGR of 13.5%, reaching USD 83.2 billion by the end of 2034. Part of the growth in digital remittances has been driven by increased use of embedded finance. The global embedded finance market size was valued at USD 104.8 billion in 2024.

Ria’s wallet for digital salary payments

In June 2025, Ria received approval from the Department of Labour Peninsular Malaysia (JTKSM) to facilitate digital salary payments via the Ria Wallet. This approval enabled Ria to provide a secure payroll solution designed for Malaysia’s large migrant workforce, many of whom remained unbanked.

The Ria Wallet offered users access to essential financial services, including ATM withdrawals, bill payments, and domestic and international transfers. Users could also make QR code-based payments at millions of merchants via DuitNow. For employers, especially in sectors such as construction, agriculture, and manufacturing, the system simplified payroll management and optimised transparency and compliance.