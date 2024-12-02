Rhombus makes SMS mobile payments platform available in the US

This is done by texting the amount owed and a description of what they want to buy to a dedicated Rhombus number. They will receive a payment confirmation by text immediately after. They will also receive an electronic receipt by email for every payment they make. There is a 160-character limit for each individual payment consumers send using Rhombus; they can send a minimum payment of USD 5 and a maximum payment of USD 15,000.

Rhombus is working on adding support for other countries “soon” and has partnered with payments startup Stripe for storing a user’s payment information.